Venezuela Oil License Expiry Raises Geopolitical Stakes

The expiration of a U.S. oil license in Venezuela has been confirmed to take place on May 27, sparking discussions about geopolitical and economic ramifications. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement via social media, highlighting the potential impact on bilateral relations.

Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela, initially set by President Joe Biden, has faced criticism from former President Donald Trump, who alleges insufficient progress on electoral reforms by President Nicolas Maduro. The license's renewal remains uncertain, with Trump indicating a reversal of policies set by his predecessor.

Both the State Department and the Treasury Department have yet to issue formal comments on the expiration. High-level diplomatic talks are reportedly ongoing, aimed at extending the operational window for U.S. companies in Venezuela. The outcome of these discussions could affect energy markets globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)