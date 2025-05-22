Left Menu

Ramanagara Renamed as Bengaluru South: DK Shivakumar's Major Announcement

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced the renaming of Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South' for administrative purposes, maintaining Ramanagara as the headquarters. Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara faces scrutiny over alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case concerning actor Ranya Rao, stressing legal cooperation amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:29 IST
Ramanagara Renamed as Bengaluru South: DK Shivakumar's Major Announcement
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared a significant administrative change on Thursday, announcing that Ramanagara district will now be known as 'Bengaluru South.' The decision, made during a cabinet meeting, maintains Ramanagara as the district headquarters while rebranding it for all governmental purposes.

Shivakumar addressed the media, highlighting that Ramanagara's incorporation into Bengaluru South has long been considered due to historical ties with Bengaluru. The Deputy CM stressed the administrative nature of the change, assuring that operations and governance will continue seamlessly from Ramanagara.

Simultaneously, state Home Minister G Parameshwara is under the spotlight in connection with the gold smuggling case involving actor Ranya Rao. While Parameshwara denies any wrongdoing, he emphasized his willingness to cooperate with ongoing investigations, reaffirming his respect for legal processes as searches continue at several of his associated institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025