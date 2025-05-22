Ramanagara Renamed as Bengaluru South: DK Shivakumar's Major Announcement

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared a significant administrative change on Thursday, announcing that Ramanagara district will now be known as 'Bengaluru South.' The decision, made during a cabinet meeting, maintains Ramanagara as the district headquarters while rebranding it for all governmental purposes.

Shivakumar addressed the media, highlighting that Ramanagara's incorporation into Bengaluru South has long been considered due to historical ties with Bengaluru. The Deputy CM stressed the administrative nature of the change, assuring that operations and governance will continue seamlessly from Ramanagara.

Simultaneously, state Home Minister G Parameshwara is under the spotlight in connection with the gold smuggling case involving actor Ranya Rao. While Parameshwara denies any wrongdoing, he emphasized his willingness to cooperate with ongoing investigations, reaffirming his respect for legal processes as searches continue at several of his associated institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)