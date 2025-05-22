Imran Khan's Allegations and Concerns on Pakistan's Current Governance

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed criticism over the recent elevation of General Asim Munir to Field Marshal, suggesting a more fitting title would be 'king' in light of the country's current state of governance. Khan made these remarks while criticizing the perceived lawlessness prevailing in Pakistan.

Despite being jailed since August 2023, Khan refuted speculations about a secret agreement with the military, urging open dialogue for Pakistan's future. He highlighted the external threats, terrorism, and an economic crisis while inviting the military for discussions. He also cautioned the government against potential aggression from India.

Khan accused authorities of abandoning democratic principles, where justice only applies to the weak. He underscored ongoing judicial interference and alleged that cases like those involving political elites remain untouched. He further addressed drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lamenting their civilian toll and calling for urgent government intervention.

