BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Posterboy of Pakistan' Remark

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him as 'posterboy of Pakistan', after he accused Prime Minister Modi of compromising India's prestige by halting military actions against Pakistan. The BJP defended Modi's stance, refuting Gandhi's claims and asserting strong governmental responses to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, the BJP labeled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the 'posterboy of Pakistan' following his sharp critique of Prime Minister Modi's policy on Pakistan. The BJP asserted that unlike Congress, which supposedly sent 'love letters' to Pakistan, Modi's government has delivered strong responses.

Gandhi's accusations, made in a post on platform X, accused India's Prime Minister of compromising national prestige and questioned why military actions against Pakistan were halted. The statement drew sharp reactions including from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who mocked Gandhi for allegedly taking days to understand Modi's stance.

Further fuel was added to the contention by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, who accused the Congress of being a 'pro Pakistan fake news factory'. The Congress has demanded explanations on several issues, including the halted Operation Sindoor, alleging it shows a weak stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

