Betrayal Day or Political Ploy? YS Jagan Mohan Reddy vs. Chandrababu Naidu

In a fiery rebuttal, YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has categorically dismissed allegations of a Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam as a 'sham'. Speaking at a press conference, Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA government of fabricating charges to weaken an ongoing case against incumbent Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Reddy alleged that Naidu has framed the same charges to escape scrutiny in the liquor case by arresting key figures like Dhanunjay Reddy and others, affecting investor confidence. He claimed that under the YSRCP regime, liquor sales declined and revenue per liquor case increased, questioning the credibility of bribery allegations.

Moreover, Reddy accused Naidu of turning Amaravati's development into a 'cash cow', citing exorbitant construction costs and alleged misuse of funds. Claiming rampant corruption in power purchase agreements, Reddy declared June 4 as 'betrayal day' against perceived government failures. Meanwhile, senior TDP leader S Chandra Mohan Reddy labeled Reddy's statements as 'horrible lies'.

(With inputs from agencies.)