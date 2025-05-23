India-Japan Unity: Global Dialogue Against Terrorism

An Indian parliamentary delegation engaged Japanese leaders in a dialogue spotlighting India's unity in its fight against terrorism. The meeting with Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party aimed to solidify global support against terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, the delegation emphasized India's unwavering resolve to counter terrorism, underlining the grave repercussions after the April Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. As part of their outreach, they sought to alert global leadership to the regional threats posed by Pakistan.

Meetings with senior Japanese officials, including ex-prime minister Yoshihide Suga, reinforced Japan's backing of India's strategies. Both nations concurred on a zero-tolerance terrorism policy, further strengthening bilateral ties amid rising regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)