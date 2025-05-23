Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Faces ED Scrutiny Over National Herald Donations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with his brother, faces scrutiny for their donations to the Congress-run National Herald newspaper. Amid allegations their names appear in an ED charge sheet, both emphasize transparency, asserting donations were legitimate and politically motivated charges aim to target Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:57 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, embroiled in a controversy over donations made to the Congress-run National Herald, has defended his actions. Reports indicate Shivakumar and his brother, D K Suresh, are named in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet regarding the case.

Addressing the media, Shivakumar clarified that they donated Rs 25 lakh each to support the newspaper openly and transparently, with no intention of concealing the contributions. He asserted that future donations would continue, dismissing allegations of wrongdoing as politically motivated smearing.

Support from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came amid allegations, as he stressed there's no impropriety in making charitable donations. With the charge sheet raising questions, Shivakumar and Suresh maintain their financial contributions were declared openly and challenge any claims of impropriety in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

