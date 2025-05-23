Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Seeks Financial Justice in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin traveled to Delhi, meeting Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, as he prepared for the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting. His visit aims to advocate for Tamil Nadu's financial rights, despite criticism from AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who called the trip a personal gain effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:23 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Delhi to engage with key Congress figures, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, as he gears up for the NITI Aayog governing council meeting slated for May 24. Greeted warmly by DMK leaders on arrival, Stalin emphasized the familial ties he shares with the Gandhis.

His trip comes at a crucial time, with intentions to assert Tamil Nadu's demand for fair financial rights. Stalin vowed to stay true to his ideology and seek funding through persistent effort. This move follows criticism from AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who claims the visit serves Stalin's familial interests.

Stalin, who last attended the NITI Aayog meeting four years ago, is determined to leverage this platform to highlight the state's fiscal needs, undeterred by political opposition and aiming for substantial fiscal benefits for Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

