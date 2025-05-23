Mounting Crisis in Gaza: Strikes, Aid, and Global Tensions

In a 24-hour period, Israeli airstrikes have claimed at least 60 lives across Gaza, according to Gaza's health ministry. As the offensive continues, international pressure mounts on Israel to allow more aid into the beleaguered region.

The strikes follow an incident in Washington D.C., where two Israeli Embassy staffers were fatally shot, further elevating tensions. Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned current proposals from France, the UK, and Canada advocating for a Palestinian state, accusing them of bolstering Hamas.

Despite recent aid entry into Gaza, UN agencies stress the supplies are insufficient. The ongoing blockade exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, with security concerns hindering efficient distribution. Ceasefire negotiations in Doha remain stalled, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics.

