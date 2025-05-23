Left Menu

BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Criticism with Accolades for Indian Army

After Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh highlighted India's military prowess, celebrating the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor against terrorism. Chugh called Modi's leadership assertive, while Congress demanded answers on various political and security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:08 IST
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Criticism with Accolades for Indian Army
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political exchange, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a combative response from BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. Chugh praised the Indian Army's successful counter-terror operations under Operation Sindoor, declaring that the Indian military's glory resonates even in Pakistan.

Chugh emphasized India's growing strength, attributing it to Modi's leadership and the decisive actions of the Indian Armed Forces. He noted the unity of 140 crore Indians in their pride for the military's valour. Chugh's defense comes after Gandhi raised probing questions about the government's stance on terrorism and international diplomacy involving Pakistan and the United States.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretaries Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh pressed for transparency from the Prime Minister. They sought answers to questions surrounding past terror incidents and international relations. Amidst the political friction, Modi addressed a rally in Rajasthan, commending the military's recent operations, reiterating a pledge to protect India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025