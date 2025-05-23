BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Criticism with Accolades for Indian Army
After Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh highlighted India's military prowess, celebrating the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor against terrorism. Chugh called Modi's leadership assertive, while Congress demanded answers on various political and security issues.
In a sharp political exchange, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a combative response from BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. Chugh praised the Indian Army's successful counter-terror operations under Operation Sindoor, declaring that the Indian military's glory resonates even in Pakistan.
Chugh emphasized India's growing strength, attributing it to Modi's leadership and the decisive actions of the Indian Armed Forces. He noted the unity of 140 crore Indians in their pride for the military's valour. Chugh's defense comes after Gandhi raised probing questions about the government's stance on terrorism and international diplomacy involving Pakistan and the United States.
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretaries Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh pressed for transparency from the Prime Minister. They sought answers to questions surrounding past terror incidents and international relations. Amidst the political friction, Modi addressed a rally in Rajasthan, commending the military's recent operations, reiterating a pledge to protect India's sovereignty.
