Largest Prisoner Swap in Russia-Ukraine War: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Conflict

In a historic move amidst Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two, Russia and Ukraine have embarked on their largest prisoner swap yet, each side releasing 390 individuals on Friday, with more to follow over the weekend.

The exchange, involving 270 soldiers and 120 civilians from each nation, marks a rare step towards peace following their first direct talks in over three years. While these discussions failed to produce a ceasefire, they did yield an agreement to exchange a total of 1,000 prisoners each.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared images of the freed individuals, highlighting a moment of celebration and relief. Conversely, the international community remains watchful, as both nations navigate the intensifying war fronts, seeking a balance between diplomacy and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)