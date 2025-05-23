Left Menu

Largest Prisoner Swap in Russia-Ukraine War: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Conflict

Russia and Ukraine have initiated the largest prisoner swap of their ongoing conflict, exchanging 390 prisoners each with plans for more releases. While the agreement marks a step towards peace, challenges remain as the conflict persists, with both sides expressing distinct conditions for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:53 IST
Largest Prisoner Swap in Russia-Ukraine War: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move amidst Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two, Russia and Ukraine have embarked on their largest prisoner swap yet, each side releasing 390 individuals on Friday, with more to follow over the weekend.

The exchange, involving 270 soldiers and 120 civilians from each nation, marks a rare step towards peace following their first direct talks in over three years. While these discussions failed to produce a ceasefire, they did yield an agreement to exchange a total of 1,000 prisoners each.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared images of the freed individuals, highlighting a moment of celebration and relief. Conversely, the international community remains watchful, as both nations navigate the intensifying war fronts, seeking a balance between diplomacy and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025