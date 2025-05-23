Joginder Singh Awana: New Face Leading RLD in Rajasthan

In a significant political development, Joginder Singh Awana has been named the president of Rashtriya Lok Dal's Rajasthan unit. His appointment follows his recent departure from the Congress party, signifying RLD's ambition to emerge as a formidable political entity in Rajasthan, aiming to challenge the dominance of BJP and Congress.

Previously recognized as a close associate of ex-chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Awana expressed gratitude towards RLD leadership for his new role. The former MLA has vowed to fortify the party's organizational strength throughout Rajasthan, intending to work closely with senior leaders and party workers to devise a strategic approach.

Awana announced plans to commence with fortifying the party's presence at the divisional level, subsequently establishing a state executive, and strengthening assembly and booth-level committees. He emphasized his commitment to reinforce the party's structure across the state during a press conference.

