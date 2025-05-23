India and Germany Strengthen Ties Amidst Terrorism Talk

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a visit to Germany, reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and rejection of nuclear blackmail. Speaking alongside Germany's Johann Wadephul, he emphasized resolving issues with Pakistan bilaterally and without external intervention.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India responded vigorously with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The diplomatic community witnessed further escalation as Pakistan retaliated by targeting Indian military bases over several days, leading to an eventual ceasefire.

The discussions also focused on diversifying and strengthening the Indo-German strategic partnership across various sectors, including technology, defense, and trade. Both nations are optimistic about concluding the EU-India free trade agreement, which promises to unlock economic opportunities.

