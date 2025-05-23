Left Menu

Tharoor Leads Delegation to Strengthen India's Stand on Terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor leads an all-party delegation to the US, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia to bolster India's stance on terrorism. The initiative aims to sensitize global opinion on India's decades-long struggle against cross-border terrorism since 1989, with a message of zero tolerance.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is spearheading an all-party delegation as part of India's global outreach initiative, focusing on clearly presenting India's position on terrorism, mainly from cross-border threats since 1989. Tharoor, along with Group 5 MPs, will tour the US, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.

During their travels, the delegates are set to meet government officials, legislators, think tanks, and media personnel to foster awareness of India's perspective. Tharoor emphasized the significance of conveying India's enduring struggle against terrorism, particularly addressing concerns about US President Donald Trump's discourse centered on Kashmir.

Tharoor assured that the delegation, which includes prominent figures from diverse political parties, is committed to delivering a consistent message without altering the government's stance against terrorism. They aim to project India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism and reinforce the message of zero tolerance globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

