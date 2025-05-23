Left Menu

India and Japan Strengthen Ties in United Stand Against Terrorism

An Indian parliamentary delegation visited Japan, engaging with top Japanese leaders to address cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The discussions highlighted India's zero tolerance for terrorism and solidified Japan's support for India's stance. The visit aimed to strengthen Indo-Japanese ties and global cooperation against terrorism.

An Indian parliamentary delegation met with Japanese leaders on Friday to address terrorism issues and reinforce cooperation between the two nations. Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, the delegation emphasized India's unwavering stance against terrorism, receiving support from Japan's diplomatic leaders.

The visit comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack in India, which resulted in 26 fatalities. The delegation engaged extensively with various figures, including Yasuhiro Hanashi, Minoru Kihara, and Shinako Tsuchiya, to highlight the urgent need for a unified approach to counter-terrorism.

Japan reiterated its support for India's efforts, commending the restraint shown and expressing willingness to strengthen parliamentary relations. This engagement underscores the growing Indo-Japanese collaboration and shared commitment to combatting terrorism and promoting international peace and stability.

