Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

President Trump has executed a sweeping restructuring of the National Security Council, resulting in the firing of dozens of staffers. The reorganization is intended to reduce the NSC's size and shift its focus towards implementing presidential agendas, granting more authority to the State and Defense Departments.

In a dramatic move, President Donald Trump has significantly downsized the White House National Security Council, firing dozens of staffers as part of a strategic restructuring. The move aims to reorient the NSC's role towards implementing the president's agenda rather than crafting policy, according to multiple sources.

This downsizing comes on the heels of Marco Rubio taking over as national security adviser, replacing Mike Waltz. The reconfiguration is anticipated to reduce the NSC's influence, ceding more power to the State and Defense Departments, as well as other agencies concerned with national security.

Once a large and influential body, the NSC's reduction aligns with long-standing conservative goals. Critics caution that this could jeopardize expertise-driven decision-making. The restructuring follows internal upheavals, including a failure to fill key roles and controversies over leaked information.

