"To expose truth...in front of the world": Congress MP Manish Tewari to lead diplomatic push against Pakistan's terrorism

Congress MP Manish Tewari, who is part of an all-party delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, on Saturday said he will expose Pakistan's conspiracy to train terrorists and send them across the border to spread terrorism in India. Tewari will be visiting Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt.

"For the last 45 years, Pakistan has been promoting terrorism against India. We all are going to different countries and exposing the conspiracy of Pakistan to train terrorists, give them weapons and send them across the border to spread terrorism here," Tewari told ANI. He added, "Today, I am going to Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt so that I can do my duty to expose the truth of this terrorism of Pakistan in front of the world."

Tewari and Sule are both part of the same all-party delegation that aims to raise global awareness about cross-border terrorism and reinforce India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Leading the delegation, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule said, "We are going to give a message of peace and friendship," highlighting that the initiative also seeks to promote international cooperation and goodwill alongside countering Pakistan's alleged terror propaganda.

The Sule-led group was briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier today ahead of their visit to various countries. "We are going to give a message of peace and friendship. It was a very good briefing, and when we come back, we will talk in detail about it. Our group leaves tomorrow for South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Doha (Qatar)," Sule told reporters after the briefing.

"India is against terrorism and has zero tolerance towards it. Indian government has fought against terrorism before, and will continue its fight against terrorism with strength, and we are going together as Indians to other countries," she told reporters. Multiple delegations were briefed by the Foreign Secretary before going to various countries. Certain delegations have already met with representatives of various countries. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, who is leading one of the delegations, held a press conference in the United Arab Emirates, calling for international solidarity in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

DMK MP Kanimozhi-led delegation met with former Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Fradkov and discussed current global issues, with a particular emphasis on the threats posed by terrorism. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people.

The operation targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. India has been concerned about Pakistan's role in promoting terrorism, and this diplomatic push aims to highlight India's stance on the issue globally.

The all-party delegation will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. (ANI)

