Indian Delegation Highlights Pakistan's Role in Terrorism Abroad
An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad is on a mission to Europe to shed light on Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism. Congress MP Dr. Amar Singh emphasized the importance of conveying global awareness of Pakistan's terrorism links, highlighting past attacks and India's measured response.
- Country:
- India
In a concerted effort to highlight Pakistan's purported role in fomenting terrorism, a high-profile Indian delegation has embarked on a mission across Europe. Led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the delegation, which includes Congress MP Dr. Amar Singh, seeks to underscore Pakistan's link to terrorism and raise international awareness of ongoing threats.
Dr. Singh emphasized the strategic importance of the mission, citing the Pahalgam attack as part and parcel of a series of similar incidents allegedly backed by Pakistan. He accused Pakistan of harboring terrorist training camps that threaten regional and global security, defending India's targeted response to these provocations.
The delegation, believes that a united front beyond party lines is paramount in addressing the pressing issue of cross-border terrorism. BJP's Prasad stressed the need for India to speak with one voice on the global stage and projected the country's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism as essential for fostering peace and security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Moscow Delegation to Discuss All-For-All POW Exchange
India’s Diplomatic Offensive: All-Party Delegations to Counter Pakistan's Terrorism
Putin Appoints Delegation for Ukraine Talks Amid Speculation
Controversy Erupts Over Congress's Delegation Choices Amid Anti-Terror Mission
All-Party Delegation Unites Against Terrorism on Global Stage