Indian Delegation Highlights Pakistan's Role in Terrorism Abroad

In a concerted effort to highlight Pakistan's purported role in fomenting terrorism, a high-profile Indian delegation has embarked on a mission across Europe. Led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the delegation, which includes Congress MP Dr. Amar Singh, seeks to underscore Pakistan's link to terrorism and raise international awareness of ongoing threats.

Dr. Singh emphasized the strategic importance of the mission, citing the Pahalgam attack as part and parcel of a series of similar incidents allegedly backed by Pakistan. He accused Pakistan of harboring terrorist training camps that threaten regional and global security, defending India's targeted response to these provocations.

The delegation, believes that a united front beyond party lines is paramount in addressing the pressing issue of cross-border terrorism. BJP's Prasad stressed the need for India to speak with one voice on the global stage and projected the country's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism as essential for fostering peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)