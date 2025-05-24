Supriya Sule Leads Multi-Party Delegation Against Terrorism
Supriya Sule leads a multi-party delegation to convey India's stance against terrorism to various world leaders. She emphasizes unity over politics while visiting Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt. The delegation aims to highlight Pakistan's terrorism links, refuting claims regarding Operation Sindoor.
Supriya Sule, leader of the NCP-SP, is spearheading a multi-party delegation to communicate India's strong stance against terrorism globally. Her agenda includes visits to Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt, delivering a unified message that terrorism has no place in politics.
The team, comprising BJP, Congress, TDP, AAP leaders, and former diplomats, intends to demonstrate India's zero tolerance for terrorism. Sule stressed that the attack on tourists in Pahalgam targeted India's essence, requiring a united front rather than political disputes.
As part of their 10-day mission, organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, the delegates will engage with key leaders in each country. Their goal is to highlight Pakistan's terror affiliations and make it clear that India stands firm and united against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
