Left Menu

Controversy in Madhya Pradesh: Minister Vijay Shah Declared 'Missing'

In Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, Congress leader Vivek Khandelwal has put up posters declaring state minister Vijay Shah 'missing' over his controversial remarks. Offering a reward for information, the posters aim to pressure Shah into resigning, following legal actions sparked by his comments at a recent event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:08 IST
Controversy in Madhya Pradesh: Minister Vijay Shah Declared 'Missing'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political stir has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district as Congress leader Vivek Khandelwal plastered posters declaring state minister Vijay Shah as 'missing'.

The posters, with the headline 'Gumshuda ki Talash' (search for missing person), offer a reward of Rs 11,000 for any information about the whereabouts of the tribal affairs minister. Khandelwal claims the minister has not been seen at public or cabinet meetings.

This action follows trouble for Shah, who made controversial remarks at a May 12 event. His comments, interpreted as referring to a military officer after the Pahalgam attack, prompted both the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Supreme Court to take legal action, including an FIR and an SIT probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025