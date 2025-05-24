Controversy in Madhya Pradesh: Minister Vijay Shah Declared 'Missing'

A political stir has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district as Congress leader Vivek Khandelwal plastered posters declaring state minister Vijay Shah as 'missing'.

The posters, with the headline 'Gumshuda ki Talash' (search for missing person), offer a reward of Rs 11,000 for any information about the whereabouts of the tribal affairs minister. Khandelwal claims the minister has not been seen at public or cabinet meetings.

This action follows trouble for Shah, who made controversial remarks at a May 12 event. His comments, interpreted as referring to a military officer after the Pahalgam attack, prompted both the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Supreme Court to take legal action, including an FIR and an SIT probe.

