Political Turmoil: Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus Considers Resignation Amid Crisis

Muhammad Yunus, the interim chief of Bangladesh's government, has called an impromptu advisory council meeting as political tensions rise. The meeting aims to address growing concerns involving his administration, political parties, and the military, according to recent reports.

Following Yunus's expression of intent to resign, citing difficulties in working amid a political deadlock, the media speculates on the leadership vacuum this could create. Yunus plans back-to-back meetings with key political groups, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, to discuss the nation's future.

These developments occur in the backdrop of national unrest, where calls for reform and immediate elections grow louder, hinting at a crucial turning point for Bangladesh. Both political figures and the military emphasize a need for structural reforms alongside election preparations.