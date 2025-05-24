Left Menu

Political Rhetoric Heats Up: Parties Clash in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, calling them 'hooliganism' and 'pseudoism,' respectively. In response, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mocked BJP leaders, highlighting their competitive internal dynamics. The exchanges underscore ongoing political tensions in the region.

Updated: 24-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday termed the Samajwadi Party as synonymous with 'hooliganism' and the Congress with 'pseudoism,' while touting the BJP as embodying 'intense nationalism.'

Speaking on X in Hindi, Maurya criticized the opposition parties, reflecting ongoing political tensions in the state. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav later responded on X, commenting on the internal competition among BJP leaders without explicitly naming anyone.

Yadav remarked on the BJP's leadership dynamics, indicating that power struggles are evident, and those perceived as 'prakhar' may contribute to internal divisions. These rhetorical skirmishes exemplify the fierce political landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

