BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Poonch Shelling

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for referring to Pakistan Army's actions in Poonch as a 'tragedy' instead of terrorism, saying it undermines the victims' experiences and benefits Islamabad. BJP accused Gandhi of siding with Pakistani propaganda over national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:51 IST
The BJP on Saturday severely criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for describing the Pakistani Army's attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch as a 'tragedy'. The party argued that Gandhi's words offer cover fire to Islamabad and rub salt on the victims' wounds.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla expressed outrage at Gandhi's remarks, labeling them as acts of 'whitewashing' that downplay terrorism. The BJP further accused the Congress and Gandhi family of consistently providing excuses for Pakistan's criminal actions.

Highlighting past examples, the BJP alleged the Congress has a history of blaming domestic elements for acts of terrorism, which ultimately benefits Pakistan. The party urged Gandhi to refrain from making statements that conflict with India's national interests.

