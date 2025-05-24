YSRCP Leader Accuses TDP Government of 'Rampant Looting' in Andhra Pradesh

Allegations have arisen against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra Pradesh for alleged unregulated quartz mining activities. YSR Congress Party leader, Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, on Saturday, charged the TDP administration with 'rampant looting' by mining in Sydapuram Mandal, part of the Venkatagiri assembly constituency.

According to Reddy, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government is exploiting natural resources, disregarding laws and employing explosives, which are harming the environment and threatening local residents' safety. YSRCP representatives have approached national officials, conversing with Ministry of Mines Secretary VL Kantha Rao, advocating for serious attention to these issues.

The call for action extends beyond local concerns, as YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy highlighted improper use of mining permits and risks posed by explosives near communities in a letter to the Union Mines Minister. The party vows to pursue justice for these alleged misdeeds irrespective of the approaching elections.

