Left Menu

YSRCP Leader Accuses TDP Government of 'Rampant Looting' in Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party leader Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy has accused the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh of illegal quartz mining in Sydapuram Mandal, causing environmental and safety concerns. The YSRCP is pushing for accountability and has engaged with national authorities to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:47 IST
YSRCP Leader Accuses TDP Government of 'Rampant Looting' in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP leader Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations have arisen against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra Pradesh for alleged unregulated quartz mining activities. YSR Congress Party leader, Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, on Saturday, charged the TDP administration with 'rampant looting' by mining in Sydapuram Mandal, part of the Venkatagiri assembly constituency.

According to Reddy, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government is exploiting natural resources, disregarding laws and employing explosives, which are harming the environment and threatening local residents' safety. YSRCP representatives have approached national officials, conversing with Ministry of Mines Secretary VL Kantha Rao, advocating for serious attention to these issues.

The call for action extends beyond local concerns, as YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy highlighted improper use of mining permits and risks posed by explosives near communities in a letter to the Union Mines Minister. The party vows to pursue justice for these alleged misdeeds irrespective of the approaching elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025