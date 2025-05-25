Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to Indian Valor and Leadership

A resolution lauding the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was passed at an NDA meeting. Proposed by Eknath Shinde, it highlights Operation Sindoor's impact on national confidence. The conclave, attended by key politicians, focused on governance and commended state achievements.

In a significant political gathering, a resolution praising the valor of the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertive leadership was passed. The resolution, initiated by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, underscores the transformative impact of Operation Sindoor on national self-assurance.

Prime Minister Modi, alongside key figures like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and BJP president J P Nadda, participated in the conclave with nearly 19 chief ministers and many deputy CMs. The meeting's agenda included caste enumeration, the anniversary of Modi's third-term government, and governance concerns.

Deliberations at the conclave highlighted the best practices from various NDA-ruled states, with presentations on standout state schemes. The assembly also honored those who perished in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, reinforcing the dedication to national security.

