Left Menu

Modi Champions Caste Enumeration and Self-Reliance at NDA Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted caste enumeration as a means to uplift marginalized communities at an NDA conclave. Celebrating Operation Sindoor's success, he emphasized the nation's self-reliance in defense technology. The conclave included discussions on good governance, praising Modi's leadership in boosting national confidence and countering terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:04 IST
Modi Champions Caste Enumeration and Self-Reliance at NDA Conclave
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

During the NDA conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for caste enumeration, asserting it as a critical step in incorporating marginalized communities into the mainstream development agenda.

He further celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing this milestone as a testament to India's burgeoning self-reliance and precision in indigenous defense technology.

BJP president J P Nadda highlighted the non-politicization of caste by the National Democratic Alliance while also addressing governance and regional policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025