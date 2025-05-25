Modi Champions Caste Enumeration and Self-Reliance at NDA Conclave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted caste enumeration as a means to uplift marginalized communities at an NDA conclave. Celebrating Operation Sindoor's success, he emphasized the nation's self-reliance in defense technology. The conclave included discussions on good governance, praising Modi's leadership in boosting national confidence and countering terrorism.
During the NDA conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for caste enumeration, asserting it as a critical step in incorporating marginalized communities into the mainstream development agenda.
He further celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing this milestone as a testament to India's burgeoning self-reliance and precision in indigenous defense technology.
BJP president J P Nadda highlighted the non-politicization of caste by the National Democratic Alliance while also addressing governance and regional policies.
