Modi Champions Caste Enumeration and Self-Reliance at NDA Conclave

During the NDA conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for caste enumeration, asserting it as a critical step in incorporating marginalized communities into the mainstream development agenda.

He further celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing this milestone as a testament to India's burgeoning self-reliance and precision in indigenous defense technology.

BJP president J P Nadda highlighted the non-politicization of caste by the National Democratic Alliance while also addressing governance and regional policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)