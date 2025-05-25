Left Menu

Political Firestorm: TASMAC Scandal Sparks Accusations and Investigations

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami insists on probing an alleged scam in the state-run liquor corporation TASMAC, involving Rs 10 extra charges on bottles. The Supreme Court halted the Enforcement Directorate's investigation, coinciding with CM Stalin's participation in NITI Aayog meetings focused on Tamil Nadu's urban development and financial share demands.

Updated: 25-05-2025 17:54 IST
The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is heating up as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called for a thorough probe into an alleged financial scandal within the state-run TASMAC liquor corporation.

The controversy centers around alleged overcharging at TASMAC outlets, with reports suggesting consumers pay Rs 10 extra per bottle, a charge Palaniswami claims reaches the highest political offices. This comes after the Supreme Court's recent halt on the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the matter.

In a parallel development, Chief Minister M K Stalin attended the NITI Aayog meeting after a three-year hiatus, leading to speculation from Palaniswami about his motives amid corruption allegations. Stalin, however, contends his participation was solely to advocate for Tamil Nadu's financial rights and urban development needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

