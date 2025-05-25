Political Firestorm: TASMAC Scandal Sparks Accusations and Investigations

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is heating up as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called for a thorough probe into an alleged financial scandal within the state-run TASMAC liquor corporation.

The controversy centers around alleged overcharging at TASMAC outlets, with reports suggesting consumers pay Rs 10 extra per bottle, a charge Palaniswami claims reaches the highest political offices. This comes after the Supreme Court's recent halt on the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the matter.

In a parallel development, Chief Minister M K Stalin attended the NITI Aayog meeting after a three-year hiatus, leading to speculation from Palaniswami about his motives amid corruption allegations. Stalin, however, contends his participation was solely to advocate for Tamil Nadu's financial rights and urban development needs.

