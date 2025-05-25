Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Mission: Bridging Ties with Slovenia

An all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has traveled to Slovenia as part of India's effort to strengthen its diplomatic stance against cross-border terrorism. The delegation will visit several countries to emphasize Pakistan's ties to terrorism in the wake of recent conflicts.

An all-party delegation spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has embarked on a diplomatic mission to Slovenia. This move is part of India's broader strategy to solidify its position against cross-border terrorism.

Upon arrival, the delegation was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Slovenia Amit Narang. This visit follows a comprehensive discussion mission in Russia, aimed at briefing stakeholders on Operation Sindoor, a military initiative targeting terror bases in Pakistan.

The team, which includes representatives from various Indian political parties, is set to continue its diplomatic tour to Greece, Latvia, and Spain. Their mission underscores India's allegations against Pakistan for its role in fostering terrorism, an issue exacerbated by the recent Pahalgam attack, which led to a series of retaliatory military actions.

