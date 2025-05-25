Odisha's CM Advocates for Development at NDA Conclave

Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted his government's initiatives at an NDA Chief Ministers’ meeting, gaining insights from other NDA states. Majhi emphasized Odisha's dedication to governance, development, and nation-building, reaffirming a commitment to national security and inclusive growth under the 'Viksit Bharat' mission.

25-05-2025
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday took the stage at an NDA Chief Ministers' meeting in New Delhi to showcase the achievements of his government. As the first BJP chief minister of the state, Majhi presented a narrative of impactful initiatives while drawing inspiration from other NDA governed states.

Describing his experience at the conclave, Majhi characterized the event as a vibrant exchange of high-energy discussions, bold ideas, and actionable governance insights. These dialogues revolved around crucial themes of governance, development, and the broader agenda of nation-building.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Majhi expressed a firm commitment to providing good governance, ensuring national security, and fostering inclusive growth for all Indians. He proudly highlighted Odisha's contributions and reiterated the collective mission of 'Viksit Bharat'—a mission centered on a unified and developed India.

