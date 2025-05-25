BJP Leader's Viral Video Sparks Controversy

A video allegedly depicting BJP's Gonda district leader Amar Kishore Kashyap in 'inappropriate' behavior with a woman has stirred controversy online, leading state party authorities to request a detailed clarification within a week.

The footage, reportedly captured on April 12 via CCTV at the BJP district office, shows Kashyap allegedly making 'unseemly advances' towards a female colleague on the stairs. The woman in the video, identified as a BJP worker, was seen as being at the center of the incident.

While Kashyap has refuted any misconduct, stating that political adversaries are distorting the episode, the party's state general secretary, Govind Narayan Shukla, issued a show-cause notice citing the video's negative impact on the party's image and breach of discipline. Kashyap is required to provide a written explanation within seven days or face stringent disciplinary measures.