BJP Leader's Viral Video Sparks Controversy

A video allegedly showing BJP's Gonda district president, Amar Kishore Kashyap, in questionable conduct with a woman has gone viral, prompting a call for explanation from party leadership within seven days. Kashyap claimed the video was misinterpreted to tarnish his reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:23 IST
  • India

A video allegedly depicting BJP's Gonda district leader Amar Kishore Kashyap in 'inappropriate' behavior with a woman has stirred controversy online, leading state party authorities to request a detailed clarification within a week.

The footage, reportedly captured on April 12 via CCTV at the BJP district office, shows Kashyap allegedly making 'unseemly advances' towards a female colleague on the stairs. The woman in the video, identified as a BJP worker, was seen as being at the center of the incident.

While Kashyap has refuted any misconduct, stating that political adversaries are distorting the episode, the party's state general secretary, Govind Narayan Shukla, issued a show-cause notice citing the video's negative impact on the party's image and breach of discipline. Kashyap is required to provide a written explanation within seven days or face stringent disciplinary measures.

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

