Controversy Sparks Over BJP MP's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack Victims

BJP Rajya Sabha Member Ram Chander Jangra is under fire following his controversial remarks suggesting that women who lost their spouses in the Pahalgam terror attack should have displayed warrior-like bravery. Jangra claims his remarks were misinterpreted for political agendas, yet opposition parties continue to demand his resignation.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar labeled Jangra's comments 'wrong' and expressed that his statements do not reflect the BJP party stance. Despite Jangra's subsequent apology, parties like Congress, TMC, and SP have accused BJP of insensitivity and misogyny, ordering a formal apology from Prime Minister Modi.

As the political fallout grows, public figures condemn Jangra's rhetoric, emphasizing the bravery of the Indian armed forces and questioning the BJP's treatment of women. The terror attack had left 26 mostly tourist victims dead, sparking discussions about public and political responses to such tragedies.