Controversy Sparks Over BJP MP's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack Victims

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra's comments on the Pahalgam terror attack victims have caused a political uproar. He suggested the women who lost husbands should have fought like 'veerangna.' His remarks faced backlash from opposition parties, who demanded an apology, accusing BJP of being insensitive and misogynistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:44 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha Member Ram Chander Jangra is under fire following his controversial remarks suggesting that women who lost their spouses in the Pahalgam terror attack should have displayed warrior-like bravery. Jangra claims his remarks were misinterpreted for political agendas, yet opposition parties continue to demand his resignation.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar labeled Jangra's comments 'wrong' and expressed that his statements do not reflect the BJP party stance. Despite Jangra's subsequent apology, parties like Congress, TMC, and SP have accused BJP of insensitivity and misogyny, ordering a formal apology from Prime Minister Modi.

As the political fallout grows, public figures condemn Jangra's rhetoric, emphasizing the bravery of the Indian armed forces and questioning the BJP's treatment of women. The terror attack had left 26 mostly tourist victims dead, sparking discussions about public and political responses to such tragedies.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

Latest News

