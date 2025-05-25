Stalin Defends DMK's Resilient Stand Amid Opposition Allegations

Chief Minister M K Stalin has staunchly defended his participation in the recent NITI Aayog meeting, amidst opposition accusations that it was politically motivated.

In a letter to party members, Stalin rebutted claims that he sought to escape scrutiny by central enforcement agencies, highlighting DMK's legal battle against such probes. He criticized the AIADMK for alleged compromises following central investigations.

Stalin emphasized the DMK's persistent advocacy for Tamil Nadu's growth, asserting the state's vital role in India's pursuit of a 30 trillion dollar economy. He reinforced the party's unwavering commitment to defending state and national interests, dismissing opposition charges as baseless.

