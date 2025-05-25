Left Menu

Stalin Defends DMK's Resilient Stand Amid Opposition Allegations

Chief Minister M K Stalin responds to opposition criticism regarding his participation in the NITI Aayog meeting. He emphasizes the DMK's uncompromising stance on state and national interests while refuting allegations related to the Enforcement Directorate's actions. Stalin highlights Tamil Nadu's significant contribution to India's growth under the Dravidian model.

Updated: 25-05-2025 23:21 IST
Chief Minister M K Stalin has staunchly defended his participation in the recent NITI Aayog meeting, amidst opposition accusations that it was politically motivated.

In a letter to party members, Stalin rebutted claims that he sought to escape scrutiny by central enforcement agencies, highlighting DMK's legal battle against such probes. He criticized the AIADMK for alleged compromises following central investigations.

Stalin emphasized the DMK's persistent advocacy for Tamil Nadu's growth, asserting the state's vital role in India's pursuit of a 30 trillion dollar economy. He reinforced the party's unwavering commitment to defending state and national interests, dismissing opposition charges as baseless.

