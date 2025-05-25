Suspended Karnataka MLAs Reinstated After Two-Month Hiatus
After a two-month suspension, 18 BJP MLAs from Karnataka have been reinstated. The decision was made following discussions between Speaker U T Khader and several political leaders, who emphasized cooperation and understanding. The suspension originated from alleged misconduct during a protest in the assembly.
In a significant development, 18 BJP MLAs from Karnataka have been reinstated following a two-month suspension. The move was confirmed by the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, U T Khader, after consultations with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and other political leaders.
The suspension, which took effect on March 21, was a result of the MLAs' alleged indiscipline and disrespect during a protest against reservation policies and other issues. The legislators had initially faced ejection from the assembly chamber after disrupting proceedings.
The revocation decision reflects an understanding that future incidences will be avoided, with the Speaker asserting confidence in the legislators' intentions. The resolution, set to be ratified in the next session, comes amid efforts by multiple leaders to ensure the legislators can continue fulfilling their duties.
