Left Menu

Suspended Karnataka MLAs Reinstated After Two-Month Hiatus

After a two-month suspension, 18 BJP MLAs from Karnataka have been reinstated. The decision was made following discussions between Speaker U T Khader and several political leaders, who emphasized cooperation and understanding. The suspension originated from alleged misconduct during a protest in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 23:40 IST
Suspended Karnataka MLAs Reinstated After Two-Month Hiatus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, 18 BJP MLAs from Karnataka have been reinstated following a two-month suspension. The move was confirmed by the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, U T Khader, after consultations with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and other political leaders.

The suspension, which took effect on March 21, was a result of the MLAs' alleged indiscipline and disrespect during a protest against reservation policies and other issues. The legislators had initially faced ejection from the assembly chamber after disrupting proceedings.

The revocation decision reflects an understanding that future incidences will be avoided, with the Speaker asserting confidence in the legislators' intentions. The resolution, set to be ratified in the next session, comes amid efforts by multiple leaders to ensure the legislators can continue fulfilling their duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025