New Era in India-Canada Relations: A Fresh Start

In a significant diplomatic move, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canada's newly appointed Foreign Minister Anita Anand engaged in a pivotal phone discussion aimed at fostering economic connections and addressing shared priorities. Their conversation underscores a renewed diplomatic vigor following Canada's recent electoral shifts.

Anand, who took office under Prime Minister Mark Carney's leadership, joined the cabinet with the hope of revitalizing the diplomatic bonds between the two nations, which had been strained during Justin Trudeau's tenure. Carney's election win is widely viewed as a chance to repair these ties.

The discussions come amid efforts to rebuild a partnership that had soured due to allegations over Indian agents' involvement in a Canadian incident. Both nations are now exploring the appointment of new high commissioners to pave the way for trust-based collaboration, moving past previous disagreements over extremist elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)