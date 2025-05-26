Guyana's Support to India: A Boost Against Terrorism
Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips reaffirmed their support for India's anti-terrorism efforts during a meeting with an Indian parliamentary delegation. Discussions extended to economic opportunities, including sectors like agriculture and telecom, amidst Guyana's notable economic growth after oil and gas discoveries.
Guyana has reiterated its unwavering support for India's fight against terrorism during a significant diplomatic meeting.
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips engaged with an all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Beyond counter-terrorism, the discussions covered economic growth, opportunities for Indian companies, and labor shortages in Guyana.
