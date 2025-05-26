Left Menu

Guyana's Support to India: A Boost Against Terrorism

Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips reaffirmed their support for India's anti-terrorism efforts during a meeting with an Indian parliamentary delegation. Discussions extended to economic opportunities, including sectors like agriculture and telecom, amidst Guyana's notable economic growth after oil and gas discoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 26-05-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 09:08 IST
Guyana has reiterated its unwavering support for India's fight against terrorism during a significant diplomatic meeting.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips engaged with an all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Beyond counter-terrorism, the discussions covered economic growth, opportunities for Indian companies, and labor shortages in Guyana.

