Venezuelan Election Turmoil: Maduro's Party Dominates Amid Boycotts and Disputes
Venezuela's ruling socialist party secured a significant majority in the National Assembly elections amid opposition boycotts. Major opposition leaders protested the vote, claiming it followed a disputed presidential election in 2024. The results allow the ruling party to control significant national governance structures.
Venezuela's ruling socialist party maintained its grip on the National Assembly, winning nearly 83% of the votes in recent elections. This came amid boycotts from opposition leaders, deepening internal political divides, particularly following contentious presidential elections earlier in 2024.
Some opposition leaders dissuaded supporters from voting, challenging the validity of the presidential election results, which they claim to have won. The socialist party's victory strengthens its control over key national institutions, including the attorney general's office and the highest court.
Despite the absence of some parties, the electoral authority reported a 42.6% voter turnout. International concerns, especially from the United States, continue as misinformation and protests loom over the political climate in Venezuela.
(With inputs from agencies.)
