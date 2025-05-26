Karnataka Political Drama: Congress vs. BJP in Defamation Clash

The Congress government in Karnataka is poised to launch a defamation lawsuit against the state's BJP, accusing it of spreading false propaganda about its governance performance. This development follows a formal notification issued on Sunday, in which the government cited alleged misinformation and distortion disseminated by the BJP through media campaigns titled 'charge sheet about two years failure of the state government.'

In a stinging response, the BJP has decried the move as reminiscent of an emergency period, suggesting it aims to intimidate opposition parties and media outlets. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra argued that the Congress's decision to initiate legal action, described as advised by 'flatterers and fools,' targets not just the opposition but silences media voices as well. He further stated that the decision reflects poorly on the Congress's handling of democratic processes.

With the defamation lawsuit set to be filed in Bengaluru's 42nd Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, government legal teams have been mobilized. Prosecutors B S Patil and Shailaja Nayak are tasked with handling the case, while Deputy Secretary to the Government, Kumata Prakash, will coordinate between departments to ensure the legal team is fully prepared. The political battle lines are drawn as BJP vows to stand firm, asserting that such actions threaten democracy in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)