Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections Announced for Assam and Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission has set June 19 as the date for biennial elections to eight Rajya Sabha seats, with two from Assam and six from Tamil Nadu, whose terms end in June and July, respectively.

According to the established procedure, vote counting will occur on the same evening.

From Assam, BJP members Birendra Prasad Baishya and Mission Ranjan Das will see their terms conclude on June 14. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's representatives Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), M Shanmugam (DMK), P Wilson (DMK), and Vaiko (MDMK) will finish their terms by July 24.

The Election Commission plans to release the notification for this biennial electoral event on June 2.

