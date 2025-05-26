Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections Announced for Assam and Tamil Nadu
The Election Commission announced biennial elections for eight Rajya Sabha seats from Assam and Tamil Nadu, whose members' terms end in June and July. Elections are scheduled for June 19, with the same-day vote counting, as per the practice. Notification will be issued on June 2.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has set June 19 as the date for biennial elections to eight Rajya Sabha seats, with two from Assam and six from Tamil Nadu, whose terms end in June and July, respectively.
According to the established procedure, vote counting will occur on the same evening.
From Assam, BJP members Birendra Prasad Baishya and Mission Ranjan Das will see their terms conclude on June 14. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's representatives Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), M Shanmugam (DMK), P Wilson (DMK), and Vaiko (MDMK) will finish their terms by July 24.
The Election Commission plans to release the notification for this biennial electoral event on June 2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission Resolves Voter Card Duplicates Issue
Election Commission Resolves Voter Card Number Mix-up
Election Commission Engages with AAP Leadership on Electoral Concerns
Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Election Commissioner's Appointment Controversy
Election Commission Engages with AAP to Strengthen Democratic Processes