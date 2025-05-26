Delhi's New Government to Showcase 100-Day Report Card

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated on Monday that her administration will unveil its 100-day report card on May 31, emphasizing its responsibility to keep citizens informed of governmental accomplishments.

After 25 years, the BJP took the helm in Delhi, with Gupta sworn in as chief minister on February 20 during a lavish ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila Maidan.

Gupta highlighted that the government has been tirelessly active throughout this 100-day tenure, aiming to present a detailed account of their actions and plans to the people.

