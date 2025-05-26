Delhi's New Government to Showcase 100-Day Report Card
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces the presentation of her government's 100-day report card on May 31, highlighting their achievements and responsibilities. Her government, formed by the BJP, ended a 25-year gap and replaced the Aam Aadmi Party in February. Gupta emphasizes the importance of informing citizens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated on Monday that her administration will unveil its 100-day report card on May 31, emphasizing its responsibility to keep citizens informed of governmental accomplishments.
After 25 years, the BJP took the helm in Delhi, with Gupta sworn in as chief minister on February 20 during a lavish ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila Maidan.
Gupta highlighted that the government has been tirelessly active throughout this 100-day tenure, aiming to present a detailed account of their actions and plans to the people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fast-Tracking the Barapullah Phase-3 Flyover: Delhi Government's Race Against Time
High-Level Indian Government Meeting Prepares for Crucial Indo-Pak DGMOs Talks
Chhattisgarh Government Responds to Tragic Road Accident
DMK Leader Praises Trump's Mediation, Urges Clarity from Indian Government
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants