India's Zero Tolerance: Confronting Terrorism With Resolve

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, as part of a parliamentary delegation in South Korea, issued a stern warning regarding Pakistan's ongoing support of terrorism. Speaking in Seoul, Banerjee highlighted that fostering terrorism is dangerous, as evidenced by numerous attacks linked to Pakistan, including 9/11 and 26/11.

Banerjee asserted that India sees the threat as a global imperative, not just a national security issue. After the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, India expected Pakistan to act but resorted to a precision airstrike after no response from Pakistan.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, discussed India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism during a meeting with Korea's parliamentary group chairperson. South Korea reaffirmed its strong stand against terrorism in solidarity with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)