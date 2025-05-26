Left Menu

India's Zero Tolerance: Confronting Terrorism With Resolve

During a diplomatic visit to South Korea, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee highlighted concerns over Pakistan's support for terrorism. He emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism and the related economic impacts, while advocating for international cooperation to address security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:20 IST
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, as part of a parliamentary delegation in South Korea, issued a stern warning regarding Pakistan's ongoing support of terrorism. Speaking in Seoul, Banerjee highlighted that fostering terrorism is dangerous, as evidenced by numerous attacks linked to Pakistan, including 9/11 and 26/11.

Banerjee asserted that India sees the threat as a global imperative, not just a national security issue. After the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, India expected Pakistan to act but resorted to a precision airstrike after no response from Pakistan.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, discussed India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism during a meeting with Korea's parliamentary group chairperson. South Korea reaffirmed its strong stand against terrorism in solidarity with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

