Mumbai's Drainage Dilemma: Allegations, Mismanagement, and Monsoon Woes

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has leveled serious allegations against the Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing the party of mismanaging funds allocated for vital infrastructure projects in Mumbai.

Central to Shelar's claims is the long-delayed BRIMSTOWAD drainage project, which he argues could have mitigated the city's perennial flood issues if completed.

With monsoons exacerbating the city's woes, the lack of adequate infrastructure and misappropriation of funds for river cleaning projects have drawn sharp criticism of the opposition's 25-year-long governance.