Mumbai's Drainage Dilemma: Allegations, Mismanagement, and Monsoon Woes

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) of mismanaging funds and failing to complete crucial drainage projects in Mumbai, exacerbating monsoon flooding. The stalled BRIMSTOWAD project and inadequate Mithi River cleaning have led to severe waterlogging, intensifying criticism amid political claims of corruption and breakneck spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has leveled serious allegations against the Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing the party of mismanaging funds allocated for vital infrastructure projects in Mumbai.

Central to Shelar's claims is the long-delayed BRIMSTOWAD drainage project, which he argues could have mitigated the city's perennial flood issues if completed.

With monsoons exacerbating the city's woes, the lack of adequate infrastructure and misappropriation of funds for river cleaning projects have drawn sharp criticism of the opposition's 25-year-long governance.

