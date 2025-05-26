Karnataka's Political Storm: BJP and Congress Clash Over Defamation Case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Congress-led government in Karnataka of trying to silence dissent. The BJP's strong reaction came after the state government initiated a defamation case against it.

The government accused the BJP of spreading misinformation and lies about its performance over the past two years. In response, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized the government's actions, comparing them to a dictatorship and questioning its commitment to constitutional values.

Meanwhile, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and senior leaders have pledged to resist what they see as an attempt to stifle the opposition. The situation indicates growing tensions between the Congress and BJP in Karnataka's political landscape.

