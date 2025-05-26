Karnataka's Political Storm: Defamation Case Sparks Controversy

The Congress government in Karnataka has launched a defamation suit against the BJP, accusing it of disseminating false propaganda regarding its governance performance. The official move, announced on Sunday, claims that the BJP engaged in misinformation campaigns across visual and print media titled, 'Charge sheet about two years' failure of the state government.'

The opposition BJP has condemned the defamation suit, suggesting it marks the beginning of an 'emergency' under the Congress-led administration in Karnataka. BJP President B Y Vijayendra asserted that the party is undeterred by such threats and views this legal maneuver as an attempt to silence dissent.

Countering the critics, H K Patil, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, stated that the government could not passively observe the spreading of fabricated documents and alleged misinformation. He defended the legal action as a necessary step to protect the government's integrity and claimed the Congress is only exercising available tools to combat false narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)