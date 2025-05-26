Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Leads Assam Congress: A Strategic Leadership Shuffle

Ahead of Assam's assembly elections, Congress has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the new state president, succeeding Bhupen Kumar Borah. Additionally, three working presidents and an Election Management Committee chairperson have been named as the party seeks to reclaim power from the BJP.

The Congress party has made strategic leadership changes in Assam, appointing Gaurav Gogoi as the new state president, just ahead of the pivotal assembly elections scheduled next year. This move comes as the Congress aims to reclaim control from the ruling BJP, following two successive election losses in the state.

In addition to Gogoi, three new working presidents have been named: Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar. The party has also designated former MLA Ripun Bora as the chairman of the Election Management Committee with immediate effect, as part of its intensified campaign efforts.

Gogoi, son of ex-Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and currently the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, expressed his gratitude towards senior Congress leaders for the appointment. He emphasized his commitment to collaborating with senior party figures and constituents to secure a prosperous future for Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

