Strengthening Ties: Vikram Misri's Strategic US Visit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to embark on a three-day diplomatic mission to the United States starting this Tuesday. This visit serves as a continuation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February trip to Washington, indicating the strengthening ties between India and the US.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that Misri will engage in discussions with high-ranking officials from the US administration in Washington, DC, from May 27 to 29. The aim of these talks is to build upon the progress made earlier in the year.

The trip highlights the India-US COMPACT initiative—Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce, and Technology—which intends to boost collaboration in these key areas as both nations look to the future.