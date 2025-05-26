Delhi Government Set to Showcase 100-Day Milestone
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a 100-day report card to be presented, marking BJP's return after 25 years. The event on May 31 will reflect on achievements and communicate the government's work to the public, following a historic election victory earlier this year.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the government will display a report card highlighting its first 100 days in office on May 31, fulfilling a duty to keep the public informed.
The event, taking place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after a 25-year hiatus. Gupta, after being sworn in with her cabinet on February 20, emphasized the administration's relentless work during this period.
The BJP clinched victory by winning 48 seats in a nail-biting election, ending the decade-long dominance of the Aam Aadmi Party. Gupta reiterated the significance of informing citizens about the government's activities and future plans.
