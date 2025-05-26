Left Menu

Delhi Government Set to Showcase 100-Day Milestone

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a 100-day report card to be presented, marking BJP's return after 25 years. The event on May 31 will reflect on achievements and communicate the government's work to the public, following a historic election victory earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:36 IST
Delhi Government Set to Showcase 100-Day Milestone
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the government will display a report card highlighting its first 100 days in office on May 31, fulfilling a duty to keep the public informed.

The event, taking place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after a 25-year hiatus. Gupta, after being sworn in with her cabinet on February 20, emphasized the administration's relentless work during this period.

The BJP clinched victory by winning 48 seats in a nail-biting election, ending the decade-long dominance of the Aam Aadmi Party. Gupta reiterated the significance of informing citizens about the government's activities and future plans.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025