Delhi Government Set to Showcase 100-Day Milestone

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the government will display a report card highlighting its first 100 days in office on May 31, fulfilling a duty to keep the public informed.

The event, taking place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after a 25-year hiatus. Gupta, after being sworn in with her cabinet on February 20, emphasized the administration's relentless work during this period.

The BJP clinched victory by winning 48 seats in a nail-biting election, ending the decade-long dominance of the Aam Aadmi Party. Gupta reiterated the significance of informing citizens about the government's activities and future plans.