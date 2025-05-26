BJP Hits Back at Congress Over National Security Misinformation
Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore criticized Congress for allegedly 'spreading misinformation' about national security, amid the party's rally honoring the armed forces. Rathore accused Congress of being divisive and disconnected from public sentiment following Operation Sindoor. He urged national unity, highlighting BJP's patriotic campaigns across Rajasthan.
In an escalating political clash, Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore launched a scathing attack on Congress for purportedly spreading falsehoods concerning national security. Rathore's criticism coincided with Congress holding its 'Jai Hindi Sabha' rally, aimed at honoring the armed forces post-Operation Sindoor. He alleged Congress was stuck in nostalgic, divisive politics.
The BJP leader reiterated the public's steadfast support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and underscored Congress's alleged failure to align with public sentiment. Rathore dismissed claims from former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the RSS's respect for the national flag, highlighting the historical context and legal developments allowing RSS to fly the flag.
He further accused Congress of leveraging its narrative to the benefit of Pakistan on international platforms. Rathore remarked on the contradictory actions within Congress, as a parliamentary delegation led by MP Shashi Tharoor seeks support against terrorism globally. The BJP's nationwide initiatives demonstrate its commitment to India's military and cultural pride, Rathore asserted.
