Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described recent Russian air attacks as a deliberate political maneuver by Kremlin's Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for heightened diplomatic pressure on Moscow.

According to Zelenskiy, the extensive use of over 900 drones and missiles exposes Russia's disregard for military logic, demonstrating a preference for political symbolism over genuine strategy.

He further criticized Russia's approach to diplomacy as dangerous and urged the international community to impose measures that would constrict Russia's military resources.