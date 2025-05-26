Zelenskiy's Call for Diplomatic Pressure: Analyzing Russia's Political Choices
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Russian air attacks as a political strategy by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. He urged increased pressure on Moscow, arguing that the assaults, involving over 900 drones and missiles, have no military purpose but are meant to disrupt diplomacy and perpetuate conflict.
According to Zelenskiy, the extensive use of over 900 drones and missiles exposes Russia's disregard for military logic, demonstrating a preference for political symbolism over genuine strategy.
He further criticized Russia's approach to diplomacy as dangerous and urged the international community to impose measures that would constrict Russia's military resources.
