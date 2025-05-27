Left Menu

TDP Mahanadu Conclave: Steering the Future from Rayalaseema

The TDP Mahanadu, a three-day annual conclave of Andhra Pradesh's ruling party, spans May 27-29 in Kadapa. It focuses on party introspection, strategic direction, and leadership election. Discussions will address organizational structure, ideological revamp, and the party's expansion into new regions, concluding with a public meeting.

Amaravati | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:16 IST
The TDP Mahanadu, an eagerly anticipated annual conclave of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, is set to unfold over three days from May 27 to 29 at Kadapa, nestled in the political heartland of Rayalaseema.

Choosing Kadapa as the venue underscores its strategic and symbolic importance, as the TDP, in alliance with BJP and Janasena, achieved significant political breakthroughs during the 2024 elections in this region, historically dominated by the YSR family. The event promises a multifaceted agenda, incorporating introspection, celebrations, strategic planning, and the election of the national party president.

On the opening day, May 27, party delegates will engage in discussions that span the organizational blueprint, future strategies, foundational principles, and party amendments. A photo exhibition, blood donation drive, and speeches by key leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, are highlights. The conclave will also explore the party's ideological transformation through six resolutions focusing on leadership, youth empowerment, cultural pride, social justice, and agricultural support.

