FBI Reopens Investigations into Cocaine Discovery and Supreme Court Leak

The FBI has announced new investigations into a 2023 cocaine discovery at the White House and a 2022 leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The investigations, announced by deputy director Dan Bongino, will include weekly briefings on case progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI is set to revisit two high-profile incidents that have captivated public attention across the political spectrum. Announcing the move on social media platform X, Dan Bongino, a former rightwing podcaster who has transitioned into his role as an FBI deputy director, outlined the investigations' focal points: the 2023 discovery of cocaine at the White House and the 2022 leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion which overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending the constitutional right to abortion.

The incidents have proved to be significant talking points among various political entities, with the discovery of a small package of cocaine near the West Wing entrance generating particularly animated responses from Republicans. Former president Donald Trump intimated that he found it improbable the drugs could have belonged to anyone outside the Biden family, despite their absence from Washington at the time.

These renewed investigations follow initial inquiries that reached inconclusive ends, and Bongino has expressed intentions to allocate more resources toward a third inquiry involving the placement of pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican National Committees in January 2021. The announcements mark a signal of the agency's intent to pursue these unresolved questions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

